Several minor and major user interface optimizations were added to Sony's latest console, including the ability to customize the new control center on the PS5. The PS5 Control Center comprises a row of icons at the bottom of the screen, which you can get to with one click from your DualSense controller and which gives you ready access to important game information and system controls. We'll show you how simple it is to get your Control Center set up just the way you want it.

How to customize the Control Center on PS5

To bring up the Control Center menu, hit the PS button on your DualSense controller. Scroll left or right to navigate and explore the different icons and options. These include Home, Switcher, Notifications, Game Base, Music, Sound, Microphone, Accessories, Profile, Network, and Power. You can also add Broadcast and Accessibility. Hover over an icon that you wish to customize. Hit the options button on your controller. Select or deselect the checkbox beneath the icon to add or remove it from Control Center. Once you have all of the setting icons in place, you can begin to click into each to adjust the settings per icon. Click into Mic to mute the mic or adjust the levels. Click into Sound to adjust things like Output Device, Controller Speaker, Voice Chat Balance, and Media Volume. Click into Music to select a playlist to accompany your gaming.

You can repeat this process for each PS5 Control Center setting icon.

