Several minor and major user interface optimizations were added to Sony's latest console, including the ability to customize the new control center on the PS5. The PS5 Control Center comprises a row of icons at the bottom of the screen, which you can get to with one click from your DualSense controller and which gives you ready access to important game information and system controls. We'll show you how simple it is to get your Control Center set up just the way you want it.
Products used in this guide
- King console: Sony PS5 ($500 at Best Buy)
- Active controller: DualSense Controller ($70 at Amazon)
- Relaxing remote: PS5 Media Remote ($30 at Best Buy)
How to customize the Control Center on PS5
- To bring up the Control Center menu, hit the PS button on your DualSense controller.
- Scroll left or right to navigate and explore the different icons and options. These include Home, Switcher, Notifications, Game Base, Music, Sound, Microphone, Accessories, Profile, Network, and Power. You can also add Broadcast and Accessibility.
- Hover over an icon that you wish to customize.
- Hit the options button on your controller.
Select or deselect the checkbox beneath the icon to add or remove it from Control Center.
- Once you have all of the setting icons in place, you can begin to click into each to adjust the settings per icon.
Click into Mic to mute the mic or adjust the levels.
- Click into Sound to adjust things like Output Device, Controller Speaker, Voice Chat Balance, and Media Volume.
Click into Music to select a playlist to accompany your gaming.
You can repeat this process for each PS5 Control Center setting icon.
If you are shopping for a new PS5, don't forget to stock up on some of the many great accessories like the DualSense controller, a charging dock, and the media remote. And be sure to keep coming back to AC for tips, tricks, and updates on all things PS5!
Our top equipment picks
Be sure that you can control your PS5 with the latest and greatest controllers and remotes.
Start playing
Sony PS5
Immerse yourself
The latest gaming console from Sony appears to be worth the wait. With a new design, UI improvements, and more power than ever before, be prepared to spend more time than ever in that gaming chair!
Get in the game
Sony PS5 DualSense Controller
Next level
Sony's new DualSense controller features updated haptic feedback to improve gaming sensation and adaptive triggers for even more granular tactile control. Plus, it just looks cool and matches the PS5 console beautifully.
Kick back and relax
Sony PS5 Media Remote
PS5 and chill
When you're done gaming for the day, kick back and control your favorite streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube with his easy-to-use media controller.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best games you can play on PS5 at launch (and beyond)
A new generation of consoles means new games are almost upon us! Here are some of the best PS5 games you can play at launch and throughout the rest of the year.
Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed, and more release for PS4 & PS5 in November
The holiday season is almost here, and with it comes even bigger gaming releases. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.
Replace your PlayStation Blu-ray player with these 4K UHD Blu-ray players
While the specs and price of the PlayStation 5 Digitel Edition make it tempting, what can you do with all your 4K UHD Blurays? Buy a player, that's what.