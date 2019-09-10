A Google account is kind of essential these days to do just about anything, and chances are that not only do you have one, but your partner, kids, parents, and other family members have one, too. A Google Family Group allows you to easily share apps, movies, music, photos, and more with everyone in your group. Need some help getting everything set up? Let's get to it!
How to create a Google Family Group
- Trigger the Google Assistant on your phone (such as saying "Hey Google").
- Tap the Explore icon — the one that looks like a compass.
- Tap your profile picture in the upper right-hand corner.
-
Tap Account.
- Tap Your people.
- Tap Create family group.
-
Tap Create.
- Tap the family members you want to add.
- Tap Add at the bottom of your screen.
-
Tap Next.
That's all there is to it! If you end up wanting to add more people to your Family Group after going through this process, just re-follow the steps above. You can only have up to six people in your group, so make sure you choose wisely with who you invite.
