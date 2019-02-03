Setting up your console in hotel Wi-Fi can be a pain as there are extra steps to take to get past the hotel sign in. We will take you through the steps to get your PlayStation 4 up and running as easily as possible.
What you'll need
How to do connect to hotel Wi-Fi
- Connect your PlayStation 4 to the Hotel TV.
- Turn on your PlayStation 4.
- Scroll over to the settings and press X to select the Toolbox icon.
- Scroll down and select Network in the options.
- Select the Set Up Internet Connection option in this menu.
- Choose the Use WiFI option on the screen.
-
Select the Easy option. You can do custom if you know the details but the easy option is, well, easier.
- Select the Wi-Fi name of your hotel Wi-Fi. This can usually be found on the package that holds your keys.
- After the PlayStation has gone through its business it will show that the internet settings have been saved. From here select the Test Internet Connection button.
-
When the internet connection check says failed, don't panic! Select the Details option to fix it.
- Select the Suggested Actions button to move forward.
-
Now you should select the View Status of the PlayStation Network Services button to access a web browser window.
- It may tell you that the security of the page cannot be verified. If it does just select Yes to move on to the next page.
-
You will now see a browser window with the sign-in for your hotel. Just input The Details it asks of you and press connect.
- Once that has connected press the Back button twice to get back to the network screen.
- Scroll down to, and select Test Internet Connection to re-check if what you did, worked.
-
If everything worked as it should you see this screen saying successful all across the board.
Despite this being a little convoluted, it isn't all that difficult. You can be set up for a gaming session in very short order even from your hotel room.
Of course, Hotel Wi-Fi is notoriously bad so you may not get a great connection at all times, but something is always better than nothing.
