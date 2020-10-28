Genshin Impact, the hit new open world, action RPG is here and with it, tons of challenging battles and puzzles to solve as you explore the world of Teyvat. Each of the major battles requires a different strategy, but most can be beaten with access to some of the best characters. The puzzles, however, cannot just be brute-forced. Fortunately, we here at Android Central know everything you need to know to get past each of these puzzles so you can continue your journey through Teyvat.

The Chi Guyun Geo Statue puzzle

At the top of the highest mountain in the Qingce Village sit several Geo Statues you can light up. However, you can only light up four and if you pick wrong, you have to start over. In the center of the statues is another bit of Incomplete Writing to offer you a clue on how to solve this puzzle. Unfortunately, the clue requires a pretty intimate knowledge of the region which you probably don't have yet.

Hint: if you change the time to daytime hours, these are much easier to see.

The Wind-Swept Ruin