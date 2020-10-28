Genshin Impact, the hit new open world, action RPG is here and with it, tons of challenging battles and puzzles to solve as you explore the world of Teyvat. Each of the major battles requires a different strategy, but most can be beaten with access to some of the best characters. The puzzles, however, cannot just be brute-forced. Fortunately, we here at Android Central know everything you need to know to get past each of these puzzles so you can continue your journey through Teyvat.
The Chi Guyun Geo Statue puzzle
At the top of the highest mountain in the Qingce Village sit several Geo Statues you can light up. However, you can only light up four and if you pick wrong, you have to start over. In the center of the statues is another bit of Incomplete Writing to offer you a clue on how to solve this puzzle. Unfortunately, the clue requires a pretty intimate knowledge of the region which you probably don't have yet.
Hint: if you change the time to daytime hours, these are much easier to see.
The Wind-Swept Ruin
The first clue is the wind-swept ruin. As you can see in the picture, it's a wide area with several mountains and trees. This one is extremely difficult to pick out in the dark so if it's nighttime, definitely adjust the clock and it will be much easier to pick out.
The Snow-Capped Peak
Your second clue, the snow-capped peak is facing a mountain range that, as suggested, is capped with snow. This statue is also just to the right of a glowing orange crystal and a rockface, much easier landmarks to pick out in the night or day.
The Adepti's Lair
Perhaps the easiest of the clues to spot, the Adepti's Lair is a small, isolated building atop a cliff. At the peak, there is a bright, orange leaved tree, making it stick out.
The City of Liyue
The City of Liyue is a little difficult to spot because there is a massive tree branch in the way. Fortunately, it's the only statue blocked by a branch so even if you can't see the city, spotting the statue is relatively easy.
Questions about the Geo Statues puzzle in Genshin Impact?
Do you have any questions about completing the Chi of Guyun Geo Statues puzzle in Genshin Impact?
