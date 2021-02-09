There's almost no way to avoid it, your PS5 DualSense controller is going to get dirty. It doesn't matter how often you wash your hands; it will get dirty (much less dirty than if you don't, which— gross, but still). The DualSense is white, and the back is textured in a way that just leaves it attracting grime and other grossness. And when it comes to cleaning it, some methods are definitely more effective than others.
Cleaning the PS5 DualSense grips
While you can use a number of different cleaning solutions to wipe away the grime on your controller, from water to rubbing alcohol, I've found Goo Gone does a fantastic job. It's what we would use to clean used controllers when I worked at GameStop several years ago, and it works magic on all kinds of stains — even permanent marker!
Dip a microfiber cloth in some Goo Gone and get to work and rubbing the grips of your DualSense. Rubbing in small circles helps to loosen any dirt on the surface and helps ensure you aren't just spreading it around even further. Wipe it down with a dry microfiber cloth, and your controller should look brand new. If you still see some dirty areas, try using scotch tape to lift the dirt off of the surface.
And remember to use any liquid solutions sparingly. You don't want to soak it in anything. That could end up breaking your controller altogether.
Cleaning between the DualSense crevices
There are a lot of crevices on the DualSense controller where its outer shell connects to various parts. For these areas, you'll want to use a twist tie to get the grime out. You could technically use something like a knife or needle — as long as they're thin enough to fit between the cracks — but a twist tie guarantees you won't inadvertently damage or scratch your controller.
If you really need something a bit more durable, fold the twist tie over once or use a credit card.
Cleaning the DualSense thumbsticks
To clean around and underneath the thumbsticks, you'll want to use a cotton swab, which is another item you may have lying around your house. It's the perfect size to clean the base of the thumbstick.
Any other tips?
If you've found some unusual method that works really well in cleaning a DualSense controller, let us know and sound off in the comments below.
