Samsung Galaxy watches have an outstanding suite of fitness-focused features that use heart rate tracking as part of the evaluation process. These watches can track sleep, stress, and the Galaxy Active 2 will even do ECG and blood pressure monitoring in a future update. So, let's look at what steps can be taken to ensure your watch is keeping track of your ticker.

How to check your heart rate on a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch

Regardless of how you have customized your Galaxy smartwatch, Samsung Health is there and is a consistent way of checking your heart rate.

Press the apps button on your watch to show all of the available apps. Scroll to the Samsung Health app and tap it. Find the heart rate in the list, then select it. Once open, tap on the word measure to take a current heart rate measurement. Hold still for a moment while the sensors measure your heart rate.

After the measurement is complete, you can see your weekly trend on the watch or open the Samsung Health app on your phone to see your monthly, weekly, or daily trends.