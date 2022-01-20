The PS5 is entering its second year on the market, while the PS4 still has some life left and there are a few upcoming games from PlayStation Studios to look forward to. As such, Sony has provided a yearly recap for players, allowing them to check out their stats and what games they played the most in 2021 across PlayStation consoles.

Maybe you poured hundreds of hours into biggest and best PS5 games, like Genshin Impact. Or maybe you were checking out spooky castles and vampires in Resident Evil Village. No matter what you were up to, the stats will reveal all. There's even a small reward of free avatars for anyone that checks out all their stats! Here's how to check your PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up.

How to check out your 2021 PlayStation stats

Go to the PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up page. Sign in to your PSN account. Start scrolling through your stats. Unlike last year, note that PS5 and PS4 stats are bundled together in one list. When you're done, redeem the free new avatars at the bottom of the page.

If it doesn't work for you at first, bear in mind that many others are trying to access the page at the same time. Try giving it a few minutes before refreshing it. You'll have through Feb. 20, 2022 to check out your PlayStation 2021 stats, so be sure to get everything you want saved and shared before then. After that, you won't be able to access this custom-generated page and more, so don't wait too long.

Looking ahead, PlayStation seems to have another busy year planned for 2022, with Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West, Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7 and Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarok all on the way. We'll have to wait and see just what else is in store, as the gaming industry is nothing if not always full of surprises.