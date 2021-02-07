One of the best parts of having a smartwatch is the ability to swap watch faces whenever you feel like it, so it's a good idea to know how to change the watch face on Wear OS watches so when the mood strikes — you can. Many watches come with some watch faces built-in, or you can use one of the best Wear OS apps, Facer, and choose from hundreds more. However, no matter how many watch face choices you have matter if you can't use them. So let's get into the ways you can change the watch face on your Wear OS watch.

How to change your watch face on the Wear OS watch

With your Wear OS watch powered on, tap on the screen or press the side button to wake it up. Press and hold on the watch face for a couple of seconds. You'll see the available choices to choose from on your watch by swiping left or right on the screen. When you find a watch face you like, simply tap on it to activate it on your watch.

Regardless of whether you are using the TicWatch Pro 3 or any other Wear OS watch, the process is the same for changing the watch face on the device.

How to change the watch face using the Wear OS app

With your Wear OS watch powered on and connected to your phone, open the Wear OS app on your phone. When the app has opened, you'll see a picture of your connected watch and underneath that is the **watch face section*. You can choose one of the watch faces shown on this screen, or tap on more to see the rest of your choices. Here you can see all of your available choices installed on the watch. When you find the one you want tap on the option, and it will activate it on your smartwatch.

All of the best Android smartwatches running Wear OS use this app to get your device set up with your phone. So this method works for all Wear OS watches, old and new.