Alternatively, you can go to directly to the other region's store page before signing up for an account. Make sure you're logged out of your other account first because if the regions vary, you'll receive an error and a prompt to go back to your regional store page.

Unfortunately, there is no way to chance your region if you've already set up a PlayStation Network account. You're stuck with that region. This is because PSN ties the its specific regional stores to your ID. However, you can make a new account and set it to whichever region of your choice, thus granting you access to otherwise inaccessible games.

If you select a non-English region, you might need the help of trusty Google Translate to do some of the heavy lifting for you. When you're asked to fill out your zip code, any zip code from the region you chose will work.

Buying content from another region

The PlayStation Store only allows credit cards and PayPal accounts registered to your region, so you'll instead need to use PlayStation Store gift cards. Another problem: the gift card currency needs to match the currency of the region you are in, i.e. you can't use a $25 gift card on the Japanese or European digital storefronts.

However, you can purchase gift cards in other currency. For example, you can buy a 5000 yen Japanese PlayStation Store gift card for around $50.

Pick up these great PlayStation 4 accessories and gift cards

