The Galaxy S20 is easily one of the best phones of early 2020, with stunning build quality and incredibly powerful specs backed by equally powerful cameras. There's just one problem: Samsung tries its hardest to make you use its Bixby voice assistant, even going so far as to make Bixby the default action when you long-press the side key (otherwise known as the power button). Thankfully, it's easy to remove this shortcut and get your power menu back.

How to change the Side Key function

Adding a Bixby shortcut to the side key is nothing new for Samsung; it did the same thing with the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, making it difficult for newcomers to figure out how to restart or power down their phone. It added a shortcut to the power menu in the notification shade to make it a bit easier, but there's just no substitute for holding down the power button. Here's how to disable the Bixby shortcut.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down the list and tap Advanced features. Tap Side key. Under Press and hold, tap the circle next to Power off menu. You can also adjust the action of double-tapping the side key. By default it launches the camera; you can set it to open Bixby, or tap Open app to launch a different app. Tap the gear icon next to Open app to specifiy which app double-tapping the side key launches.

That's it! From now on, pressing and holding on the side key will open the power menu to turn your phone off or restart it. You can also customize the double-press of the side key to launch virtually any app you like — even Google, if you want a quick shortcut to a better voice assistant and news feed! Customize to your heart's desire, and wave goodbye to Bixby.

