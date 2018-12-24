In this how-to, we will show you how to change the region on your PlayStation Classic from the slow, and jittery PAL to the slightly less slow and jittery NTSC. The difference between the 50Hz PAL and the 60Hz is quite pronounced when you see these old games on your 100hz HDTV.

Use our How-to to complete the "add games to the PlayStation Classic" mod. This will set you up to play your own custom games. Use our next How-to to complete the "access the hidden menu" mod. This will give you access to the secret menu. Navigate to your chosen custom game in your menu and press X. Press both the Select + Triangle buttons to gain access to the hidden menu at any time during the game. Select the PCSX Menu to enter the main menu settings. Choose the options menu and scroll down to the regions option. Use the left and right D-pad to change the region selection from auto to NTSC. This will give you the 60Hz refresh rate to get the most from your games. Press the Square button four times to return to the game and enjoy your silky smooth graphics!

Once you have done this you will see a marked increase in the smoothness of the games you play. When I changed this setting on Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3 the frame rate jumped from 45FPS - 50FPS up to 58FPS - 60FPS, which may not sound like much but can make games feel much smoother and easier on the eyes.

