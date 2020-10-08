By now, you've probably heard that Instagram has some new logo options for you, so we've put together a quick and easy guide on how to change the Instagram icon on your Android phone. Instagram rolled out this somewhat hidden feature as part of its 10-year birthday, and it is now allowing users to choose from several different retro and new icons to set for the app.
Products used in this guide
- Social photos: Instagram (Free at Google Play)
How to change the Instagram icon on your Android phone
- First, open the Google Play Store app and ensure that you don't have any pending updates.
Tap on the hamburger menu in the top left corner.
- Tap on My apps & games.
Tap on the green circular arrow to see if any updates are available. If so, update Instagram as necessary.
- Open the Instagram app.
Tap on your avatar at the bottom right of the screen.
- Tap on the hamburger menu in the top right corner.
Tap on Settings in the bottom right corner.
- Swipe down from the top until you start to see some emoticons, and then release.
- You should see a cupcake icon that says Celebrate with Us beneath it, along with a dozen or so custom icons to choose from. Tap your favorite.
A pop-up window will ask if you want to add the icon shortcut to your home screen. Tap Add automatically.
If you want to go back to the original icon or change to another version, just repeat the steps above. This feature is available for the next month, and there is no word on whether or not Instagram will make it a more permanent option.
Our top equipment picks
Instagram has all kinds of tools to make your photos look great, but starting with a great camera makes them look all the better!
Pixel for the masses
Google Pixel 4a
The Pixel 4a is one of those phones that easy to recommend to anyone. Excellent camera? Check. Fast performance? Yep. Sharp and colorful display? Of course. Easy-to-use software that'll get updates for years to come? You betcha.
Additional Equipment
If you're one of the ten people on the planet who've never used Instagram, what are you waiting for? It's a free download on Google Play, and with features like Stories and Reels, it's so much fun!
Instagram (Free at Google Play)
Now in its 10th year, everyone's favorite photo-sharing app has more features than ever. For a limited time, you can even change the way the logo looks on your Android home screen.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.
Bring home the title with the best Fantasy Football apps for this season
Are you ready for the NFL season? Better question. Are you ready for the Fantasy Football season? These apps make sure you can dominate not only the draft, but the rest of the season on your way to bringing home the belt.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!