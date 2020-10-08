By now, you've probably heard that Instagram has some new logo options for you, so we've put together a quick and easy guide on how to change the Instagram icon on your Android phone. Instagram rolled out this somewhat hidden feature as part of its 10-year birthday, and it is now allowing users to choose from several different retro and new icons to set for the app.

How to change the Instagram icon on your Android phone

First, open the Google Play Store app and ensure that you don't have any pending updates. Tap on the hamburger menu in the top left corner. Tap on My apps & games. Tap on the green circular arrow to see if any updates are available. If so, update Instagram as necessary. Open the Instagram app. Tap on your avatar at the bottom right of the screen. Tap on the hamburger menu in the top right corner. Tap on Settings in the bottom right corner. Swipe down from the top until you start to see some emoticons, and then release. You should see a cupcake icon that says Celebrate with Us beneath it, along with a dozen or so custom icons to choose from. Tap your favorite. A pop-up window will ask if you want to add the icon shortcut to your home screen. Tap Add automatically.

If you want to go back to the original icon or change to another version, just repeat the steps above. This feature is available for the next month, and there is no word on whether or not Instagram will make it a more permanent option.

