Hulu makes it possible for you to access thousands of current and classic shows from the convenience of one streaming service. It's accessible from several different platforms, and you can get a membership starting at just $6 a month. However, if you find you aren't using the service often enough or simply don't like the shows offered, it might be time to say goodbye. Fortunately, canceling your subscription is pretty straightforward. We'll step you through the process and close that membership in no time.

How to cancel Hulu

From a computer go to hulu.com and click Log In in the upper right-hand corner. This box will pop up. Enter your information and click Log In. When the page loads, click on your main account. It will open to the Hulu streaming page. Hover over your profile name in the top right-hand corner of the screen. A drop-down menu appears. Click on Account. Your account information will now be displayed. Scroll down until you find the box that says, "Cancel Your Subscription," and click Cancel. When the next page loads, click Continue to Cancel in the bottom right corner. On the next screen, Hulu wants you to tell them why you're leaving. Select the answer that you want and then click Continue to Cancel in the bottom right corner. You're almost done. Just click Cancel Subscription in the bottom-right hand corner. This page will come up letting you know that your membership has been canceled. You've done it!

Having thousands of shows and movies at your fingertips can be a nice thing. But if you aren't getting a lot out of your Hulu membership or don't use it, it makes sense to close it out. There are plenty of other streaming services out there that can help you find the media you like best. Or if you've decided you don't want to have a streaming service in your home, that works too.