Have you ever thought back to a particularly witty quip one of your friends made in a text, but you can't remember how long ago it was? Or have you struggled to find important meeting details like schedules or addresses in a chat thread, but you can't find it because it's hopelessly lost in the ether of your message app? Ever the feature-packed messaging app, Telegram is once again here to the rescue! Not only can you pin those important chats to a secure place, but you can also save the most important messages in their own folder. I'll show you how easy it is to bookmark and save important messages from within the Telegram app.

How to bookmark and save messages in Telegram

Open the Telegram app on your phone. Tap on the chat thread with the message you want to save. Press down firmly on the message you wish to save. Tap on the Forward button at the top right or bottom right of the screen. Tap Saved Messages. Your message will now be saved in a Saved Messages chat folder. Repeat as needed. To find these Saved Messages, return to the Telegram messages homescreen.

I acknowledge that the examples above were kind of silly, but I've started using this as a handy shortcut for keeping track of important details from chats since I first discovered the option not that long ago. I strongly believe that Telegram is one of the best messaging apps on Android, and since I'm in the app for hours each day, it is a natural place for me to keep such important reminders and information front and center. In some ways, it's just as useful a shortcut for me as is Signal's ability to send notes and reminders to yourself within the app. You can actually use the Saved Messages feature on Telegram in the same way if you want!

On a somewhat related note, Telegram offers a few other tools to keep your messages organized, like the ability to archive conversations that you don't need cluttering up your inbox, but that you're not quite ready to get rid of. You can also write up that text while it's fresh in your mind, and schedule your message to be delivered when your contact is next online or when it is a more appropriate time.