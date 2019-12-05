Thankfully, Sony has made the backup process extremely easy for PlayStation 4 users. Whether you're fully wiping your console or simply backing-up as a precaution, all you need is a PlayStation Plus subscription or a USB thumb drive.

PlayStation Plus cloud storage

For $60 you can purchase a year's subscription to PlayStation Plus if you are not already a member. Along with the free games you can download every month, and the ability to play online with friends, PS Plus members have access to Sony's cloud storage. You can upload your save data to the cloud and be sure that you will have access to it for as long as you are a member.

To upload your save data:

Navigate to your PlayStation 4 settings menu. Click on Application Saved Data Management to access the menu. Select Auto-Upload. Select which games you would like to have automatically uploaded.

No more worrying if you've remembered to save your data after the power cuts out during a storm. As long as you enable "Stay Connected to the Internet" in the power settings, your system will upload all relevant data whenever it's turned on or enters Rest Mode.

You can also quickly upload saved game data to the cloud from your PlayStation 4 home screen by clicking your "Options" button while the game is highlighted. The top option in the pop-up menu is "Upload/Download Saved Data".