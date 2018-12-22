When you're playing retro games on a retro console, sometimes you want to really immerse yourself into that world. Scan lines are an addition to your screen that makes your HDTV look like an old-fashioned CRT from the 1990s. We're here to show you not only how to get them on your PlayStation Classic Games, but more importantly, how to get rid of them after they drive you mad.

Note: This only works on a modded Playstation Classic using the BleemSync mod. You will need to have completed other tutorials for this to work, as shown below.

How to add scan lines

Use our How-to to complete the "add games to the PlayStation Classic" mod. This will set you up to play your own custom games. Use our next How-to to complete the "access the hidden menu" mod. This will give you access to the secret menu. From the custom game menu choose the custom game you want to add the scan lines to by navigating to it and pressing X. Any time during the game press both the Select + Triangle buttons to enter the hidden menu. Once in the menu, navigate to the Options section and press X to enter it. Navigate to the Display Options section and press X to enter it. Navigate to the Scan lines section and use the left and right D-pad to turn it off and on. Go down to the *Scan lines brightness** option and reduce the brightness to around 10 or lower. Twenty, which is the default, is too high for you to be able to play the game with them turned on. Press the Square button four times to exit the menu and return to the game.

As you can see from the screenshots above, the addition of scan lines does make the game super retro but is it playable? Not really. With no upscaling from the PlayStation Classic, the games look grainy and pixelated anyway. When you add the scan lines it's almost impossible to play for longer than a minute or two without feeling sick, especially on high-speed games like Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3.

However, the option is there if you want it.

