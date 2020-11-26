Both the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions are playing below average football this year as they match up in week 12 on Thanksgiving Day in the US. The Texans are a bit worse for the wear as they come in at 3-7. The team did just best the Patriots, but it's not quite the accomplishment it would have been prior to the 2020 season. The Texans are hoping to regain Laremy Tunsil at left tackle after being out with an illness. Roderick Johnson filled in for Tunsil and could do so again if he doesn't return in time. Detroit is faring only slightly better at 4-6 but still sits at the bottom of the NFC North division with the Bears and Packers leading the group. If you're a betting person, the Texans are favored slightly, but that could shift as the game draws close.

All three Thanksgiving Day football games seem to be evenly matched, just in different ways. This first game will likely be close with less sloppiness than than the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football game that follows it in the afternoon. Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions: Where and when? The first Thanksgiving Day football game belongs to the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions. The game will be held at Ford Field, though without fans in attendance. Kickoff is at 12:30 PM ET and will be shown on CBS.

This week 12 matchup is set to be shown on CBS. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a CBS All Access app to catch all the hard-hitting action. Of course, CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network).

