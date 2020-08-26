One of the biggest games revealed at the PS5 showcase was Horizon Forbidden West. Developed by Guerrilla Games, this PS5 title is bringing the Decima engine and everything it's capable of to next-generation hardware.

Aloy returns as a protagonist, heading into the former western U.S. There are new threats, new machines, and new lush lands to explore. It's currently set to release at some point in 2021. Here's everything we know about Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 so far. What is Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West is a sequel to Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn, released in 2017. It's an action role-playing game that takes place in the 31st century, in a world where humanity now exists in tribes and gigantic mechanical lifeforms roam the earth. Players play as Aloy, a young woman cast out of the Nora tribe who works to uncover the mysteries of the machines, what happened to the previous humans, and the current threat set to destroy the world. Horizon Forbidden West follows the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, as Aloy travels west and seeks to discover who sent a signal that activated HADES, an AI attempting to destroy all life. Can I check out some Horizon Forbidden West trailers?

You can see the Horizon Forbidden West reveal trailer from The Future of Gaming PS5 event below:

Horizon Forbidden West story, gameplay and features

Horizon Zero Dawn was an action-RPG and Horizon Forbidden West will be as well. The story appears to be taking place in what was formerly the Western U.S., with the ruins of the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco clearly visible in the trailer. Aloy is seeking to understand a mysterious corruption damaging the environment. At the same time, Sylens is in possession of HADES, seeking to understand the signal that first reactivated the AI. Aloy is again being performed by Ashly Burch, just like in Horizon Zero Dawn. While gameplay in this sequel will likely be similar to its predecessor, the scope of the game is almost certainly larger. We also see Aloy traveling along a beach and diving underwater with a breathing apparatus, suggesting underwater exploration will be a large focus in-game. The soundtrack is being done at least partially by Joris de Man, with Julie Elven providing vocals. The song from the reveal trailer, Promise of the West, has been released on digital storefronts. We've also seen some new machines: Shellsnappers, a turtle-like creature resting in a swamp.

Tremortusks, mammoth-esque machines being used as beasts of war by an unknown tribe.

Sunwings, pterosaurs-styled machines searching the skies.

Clawstriders, a machine seen in the artwork that looks like a velociraptor. We're keeping track of every machine in the game in an ever-updated bestiary. Horizon Forbidden West for PS5: List of all machines, both new and returning Horizon Forbidden West will take advantage of the new PS5 DualSense controller, using haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to enhance how different weapons feel. Guerrilla Games director Mathijs de Jonge has shared more information on the game in a video you can watch below.

Will Horizon Forbidden West have multiplayer ? According to a rumor from VGC, Horizon Zero Dawn was the start of a trilogy. VGC also claims that the second title (now revealed to be Horizon Forbidden West) would have co-op of some kind. Nothing has been officially confirmed as yet though. Is Horizon Forbidden West coming to PS4?

No, Horizon Forbidden West is being developed exclusively for the PS5 right now. A PS4 version would hold back the overall scope and features of the game, so Guerrilla is choosing to target next-generation hardware. Is Horizon Forbidden West coming to PC?

As of right now, Horizon Forbidden West has only been announced for PS5. With that said, the first game, Horizon Zero Dawn, is coming to PS5 sometime later in 2020. I wouldn't rule out the possibility that Horizon Forbidden West arrives on PC sometime after its PS5 release. What's the release date?