Honor's new 9X and 9X Pro smartphones sport a 6.59-inch IPS display with a full-screen design and Full HD+ resolution. Just like the Huawei Nova 5 launched last month , the latest smartphones from Honor feature a 7nm Kirin 810 octa-core processor. Moving on to the memory department, the Honor 9X offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the 9X Pro comes with 8GB RAM as standard and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. Both phones include a microSD card slot for expanding the storage further up to 512GB.

Huawei's Honor sub-brand today announced the Honor 9X and 9X Pro, its first smartphones featuring pop-up selfie cameras. The Pro model is similar to the 9X in most areas but offers a more impressive camera setup as well as higher RAM and storage.

Apart from the differences in the memory department, the two phones differ when it comes to the camera hardware as well. The Honor 9X has a dual camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor paired to an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Honor 9X Pro has a triple camera setup with an additional 8MP ultra wide-angle camera. The two phones also come with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port. They run on the latest EMUI 9.1.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The Honor 9X is slated to go on sale in China starting from July 30 in Midnight Black, Red, and Blue color options. Prices start at 1,399 yuan ($203) for the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and go up to 1,899 yuan ($276) for the most expensive version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Honor 9X Pro is priced at 2,200 yuan ($320) for the 128GB storage variant and 2,400 yuan ($350) for the 256GB variant. It will be available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colors starting from August 9. Even though the company hasn't revealed any information regarding global availability yet, we expect the two phones to make their way to select markets outside China in the near future.

