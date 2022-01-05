As part of their first CES presence, at-home fitness company Liteboxer revealed their first VR fitness game for Meta Quest 2. Previously, Liteboxer's only products were full at-home fitness sets that centered around gamified music-based boxing workouts and workout experiences led by a crew of in-house trainers.

The company seeks to set itself apart from the other VR fitness and boxing experiences on the Quest 2 by taking a more premium approach. Claiming to be "the first VR experience created by fitness experts," Liteboxer's VR component will cost users $19 per month following a one-week free trial. Fitness fanatics who already own one of the company's full at-home sets will have access to the experience included in their Liteboxer subscription.

Liteboxer also promises to take advantage of the Quest's hand-tracking technology, delivering a controller-free experience, though players who prefer to use a controller can still do so. The Boston-based company plans to include other features that are part of their full workout experiences, including leaderboards, a selection of licensed music from Universal Music Group, and workouts planned by the company's professional trainers.

Universal Music Group has access to some of the most popular artists in the world, meaning you'll be able to jam out to the likes of BTS or Billie Eilish without paying for each music pack, like you do with Beat Saber.

Liteboxer invites immediate comparisons to Supernatural, a $19/month exercise app with live coaching, licensed music, Beat Saber-esque gameplay, and plenty of squats and lunges.

We'll have to see how the two compare when Liteboxer launches on the Quest 2 on March 3. It's highly likely to be one of the best fitness games on the Quest 2.