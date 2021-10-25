Nearly 50% of the responses indicate that readers start their shopping once Black Friday and Cyber Monday hit, two of the biggest shopping events of the season with heavy discounts of all sorts. However, nearly 1/3 of the responses show that many of our readers prefer to get their shopping started even sooner, once November hits and Halloween is over.

The holiday season is nearly upon us, which means we'll be on the lookout for some great Black Friday sales. However, with so many great deals happening throughout the year, there have been many opportunities to start shopping early, So we wanted to know when you usually start your holiday shopping.

From the comments on the poll and on Twitter, it seems our readers like to start their shopping done even sooner than that, buying items throughout the year or in the months leading up to November and December. It makes sense when some popular items are hard to find, like the PS5, which consumers are still trying to get their hands on. However, starting sooner would also give consumers a chance to stock up on the best PS5 games and accessories to complete the package.

That said, you should keep an eye out on our PS5 tracker to let you know when the console is expected to be in stock.

Of course, Black Friday is a month away, but we'll be looking out for great offers on tech, such as the best Black Friday deals for Samsung Galaxy phones and more. That way, you'll be sure not to miss out on any great offers while supplies last.