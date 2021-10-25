What you need to know
- Nearly half the votes indicate that a good majority start their holiday shopping on Black Friday.
- Others indicate that they start even sooner, once November arrives.
- Many users have already started and finished their shopping.
The holiday season is nearly upon us, which means we'll be on the lookout for some great Black Friday sales. However, with so many great deals happening throughout the year, there have been many opportunities to start shopping early, So we wanted to know when you usually start your holiday shopping.
Nearly 50% of the responses indicate that readers start their shopping once Black Friday and Cyber Monday hit, two of the biggest shopping events of the season with heavy discounts of all sorts. However, nearly 1/3 of the responses show that many of our readers prefer to get their shopping started even sooner, once November hits and Halloween is over.
From the comments on the poll and on Twitter, it seems our readers like to start their shopping done even sooner than that, buying items throughout the year or in the months leading up to November and December. It makes sense when some popular items are hard to find, like the PS5, which consumers are still trying to get their hands on. However, starting sooner would also give consumers a chance to stock up on the best PS5 games and accessories to complete the package.
That said, you should keep an eye out on our PS5 tracker to let you know when the console is expected to be in stock.
Of course, Black Friday is a month away, but we'll be looking out for great offers on tech, such as the best Black Friday deals for Samsung Galaxy phones and more. That way, you'll be sure not to miss out on any great offers while supplies last.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
If you want a great Samsung smartphone without breaking the bank, look no further than the Galaxy S21. With its 6.2-inch display, it's small enough to fit comfortably in most people's hands, and it offers many of the best features found in the more premium Galaxy S21 Ultra. You can find some pretty good deals on Samsung's website if you're willing to trade in.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung partners with Best Buy for same-day Galaxy smartphone repairs
Samsung is turning more than 100 Best Buy locations into Authorized Care Service Centers for same-day repairs and Galaxy smartphone support.
Google Pixel 6 Pro review: Magically erasing Pixels past
Google's Pixel 6 Pro represents the first no-compromise flagship the company has built in the six years it's been running the Pixel program. Is it enough to compete with the likes of Samsung and Apple? Our Pixel 6 Pro review tells all.
Review: The Google Pixel 6 was worth waiting years for
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
Save your Chromebook from terrible sound with an amazing speaker set
Laptop speakers suck. Here are a few easy ways to go from 'aww' to 'aww yeah' when listening to your Chromebook.