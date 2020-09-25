The long-rumored Harry Potter RPG is real, and it's bringing us back to the Wizarding World of centuries ago. Hogwarts Legacy was officially unveiled at the latest Sony reveal showcase (the one with the preorders). If you're looking on information regarding its gameplay, story, release date, and even J.K. Rowling's involvement with if, you've come to the right place.

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG, set around the late 1800s that allows you to customize your own character in the Harry Potter universe. Warner Bros says that players can "craft potions, master spell casting, and upgrade talents," among other things. Judging from the trailer, it looks like one of the ways we'll be learning new spells and potions is by going to different classes. It's clear that Warner Bros. wants this to be your adventure. Hogwarts Legacy Story and setting

The game takes place around the late 1800s at Hogwarts, though Warner Bros. revealed that we'll be visiting both new and old locations. Players take on the role of a student who has the ability to perceive Ancient Magic, and holds the key to a secret that can "tear the wizarding world apart." The trailer teased that there's a much larger world outside of Hogwarts and we briefly saw Hogsmeade, meaning we'll be taking some trips to the village outside of the school grounds. We'll also be able to explore parts of the Forbidden Forest. Thankfully Aragog and his offspring haven't been born yet, but I'm sure there will be plenty of threats that await. Avalanche, the developer behind Hogwarts Legacy, ensures that this is a wholly original story. Because it is set before the books take place, we will not be seeing many of the characters we're familiar with. Dumbledore attended Hogwarts in the late 1800s, though, so there's a small chance he could appear depending on what year this game takes place. Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay

The reveal trailer gave us a little taste of what the gameplay will be like, and it appears to be third-person. According to Warner Bros. here are just a few of the things players will be able to do: Choose their house

Master powerful spells

Hone combat skills

Brew potions

Tame fantastic beasts In an FAQ, it appears to hint about dialogue choices in the game, or at least choices to be made regarding certain missions. "Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will challenge their morality and determine what they stand for," it reads. From the first trailer it also looks like there will be some puzzle solving involved in our quests. Hogwarts Legacy Is J.K. Rowling involved?

J.K. Rowling has been spewing transphobic comments online for several months now, going so far as to write an entire book that's based on a harmful — and flat-out wrong — transphobic stereotype. Because of this, many fans of Harry Potter have distanced themselves from the series and go out of their way to buy Harry Potter-themed items that don't support her or line her wallets. It's an evolving conversation in the community. When Hogwarts Legacy was announced, many wondered whether J.K. Rowling was attached to the project in any way. The short answer is no. The long answer is complicated. Per WB Games: J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling. That doesn't mean she won't make money off of it, though. The Harry Potter IP is ostensibly hers, and it was licensed out in partnership with Warner Bros. It's almost certain that she'll make some sort of royalties from the game if she wasn't paid up front to begin with. At the end of the day, it's your decision where you put your money. While J.K. Rowling is intrinsically tied to the universe, the world of Harry Potter and its influence is so much bigger than her. There's no right or wrong answer on what to do here. If you'd like, you can donate to the National Center for Transgender Equality, GLAAD, Mermaids, Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund, and a number of other charities and organizations to support transgender people. Hogwarts Legacy Release date and platforms