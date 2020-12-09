IO Interactive promised in August that Hitman 3 would be fully compatible with PSVR, letting players experience both the new content and previous levels from the World of Assassination trilogy in virtual reality. However, Sony hasn't announced any new PS5 PSVR titles yet, with the headset only working on PS4 games via backward compatibility.

As a result, IO Interactive has come up with a workaround to make sure that PS5 VR players get the best experience currently possible. Whether you buy a disc or digital copy of the PS5 game, which releases on January 20, they'll throw in a digital copy of the PS4 version.

Hitman 3 puts you in control of Agent 47, who will travel the globe with an array of weapons and disguises at his disposal to creatively kill his targets. The PS5 version will support 4K visuals, 60 fps, and HDR. If you don't have a PS5 by January but get one later, you'll be able to upgrade to the next-generation version of the game at no charge. If you buy a PS4 disc, you should make sure to purchase the standard PS5 and not the digital version.