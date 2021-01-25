The Hisense 43H5500G 43-inch 1080p Android TV is down to $199.99 through Amazon's deals of the day. This TV was selling for as much as $250 most recently and more often settles around $230. The drop to $200 is a match for its lowest ever and one we haven't seen since the Black Friday shopping weekend. Although the 40-inch version is sold out right now, it normally goes for around $240 itself, so the 43-inch version on sale today is even cheaper than its little brother usually sells for.

Watch this Hisense 43H5500G 43-inch 1080p Android TV with voice remote It's a 1080p TV with built-in Google Assistant, the Android TV smart platform, and a remote control that lets you search with your voice. It supports DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio, a Motion Rate of 120Hz for smooth action, and Bluetooth. $199.99 $230.00 $30 off See at Amazon

While the size and resolution denote a TV that probably won't become the centerpiece of your living room, the price suggests it'd be a great set for a side room, a kid's room, or even your bedroom. It might not be the best TV you have, but it'll definitely be one of the most convenient. Similar to Roku TV at the onset of smart TVs, Android TV has become one of the more reliable smart platforms around. It gives you easy access all of your favorite apps. You can stream from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and other video services.

Plus, the Hisense has Google Assistant built right in. Not only can you use it to search for movies, you can also control your smart home. Turn off the lights or check who's at the door without ever getting up from your couch.

The H55 Series features 1080p resolution and a Motion Rate of 120, which really helps to reduce blur during high-octane action scenes. It also supports immersive audio through DTS Studio Sound that can help create a bit of virtual surround sound.

Connect to the TV using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also has two USB ports, two HDMI ports, digital audio output, and more. It's also wall mountable as long as you buy the hardware separately.