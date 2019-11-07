The past year has seen some major changes PlayStation and with the PlayStation 5 set to release in holiday 2020, the changes to Sony Interactive Entertainment leadership keep on coming. Today, Sony announced that President of Sony Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida is stepping down from his current role and will be moving to a job that has him oversee relationships with independent developers.

Taking Yoshida's place as the head of Sony Worldwide Studios is Hermen Hulst, the former managing director and co-founder of Guerrilla Games. Hulst will be taking on this job managing Sony's 14 studios immediately. Guerrilla Games has been responsible for the Killzone franchise, as well the as 2017 game Horizon Zero Dawn. Guerrilla Games also contributed to the development of Death Stranding.

With Hulst being promoted, Angie Smets, Jan-Bart van Beek and Michiel van der Leeuw will all share a role as co-directors at Guerrilla Games. These changes come a little over a month after Shawn Layden, Chairman of Sony Worldwide Studios, left his role in an unorthodox announcement through the PlayStation Twitter account.

Jim Ryan told GamesIndustry.biz that "Hermen is a European who will be taking one of the major offices at PlayStation." He continued by saying "I think everybody in Europe should be thrilled and happy and proud that that is happening."

"I have worked closely with PlayStation and the entire Worldwide Studios family since 2001, and I have the utmost respect and admiration for the creative talent and ambitious ideas within the network of studios across the US, Europe, and Japan," said Hulst, Head of Worldwide Studios. "I am beyond excited to have the opportunity now to lead such an inspired and talented team whose singular mission is to build amazing games for PlayStation fans."