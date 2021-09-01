What you need to know
- Official-looking renders of Xiaomi's 11T and 11T Pro phones have surfaced.
- The renders reveal both phones will have an identical design with a centered hole-punch cutout and a square-ish camera module on the back.
- Xiaomi 11T Pro is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz OLED display, and 120W fast charging.
The first renders of Xiaomi's next flagship phones have leaked online, courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles. Unlike their predecessors, the upcoming Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will not carry the Mi branding.
The leaked renders reveal the Xiaomi 11T series phones will look fairly similar to the Mi 11X series devices that debuted in India alongside the flagship Mi 11 Ultra in April. Both phones feature a flat display with minimal bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout.
They have a square-ish camera module on the back with two large sensors and a smaller tertiary sensor. As for color options, the new leak suggests the Xiaomi 11 and 11T Pro will come in Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, and Moonlight White variants.
Xiaomi 11T Pro is tipped to feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset as the best Android phones. While previous leaks had claimed that only the 11T Pro will arrive with a 108MP main camera, these renders seem to suggest the standard 11T will use an identical sensor. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is also expected to come with a large 5,000mAh battery and support for 120W charging speeds. Until now, 120W charging has been limited to Xiaomi's premium flagships such as the Mi 10 Ultra and Mix 4.
The Xiaomi 11T series phones are slated to be unveiled at a global launch event on September 15.
