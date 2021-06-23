What you need to know
- The first CAD-based renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4 have surfaced.
- It is expected to be unveiled at Samsung's MWC event on June 28.
- The smartwatch is tipped to be offered in four color options at launch: Black, Silver, Gold, and Green.
Samsung is expected to "reimagine smartwatches" at its MWC event next week — the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Active. Just days before the event, popular leaker @OnLeaks has joined hands with GizNext to share the first CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 successor.
The leaked renders reveal a sleeker design than Samsung's current smartwatches, with redesigned buttons and new band fasteners. While it looks like the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will retain the circular dial of its predecessor, it may not include a physical rotating bezel.
According to @OnLeaks, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 successor will use an aluminum frame and come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. As for color options, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will apparently be available in Black, Green, Gold, and Silver variants at launch. It is worth noting, however, that the shades depicted in the renders above may not be completely accurate.
Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 are rumored to be powered by a 5nm Exyno chipset with significantly improved performance over the 10nm Exynos 9110 chipset that powers Samsung's best Android smartwatches. They are also expected to feature a flat 2D glass panel with slimmer bezels. On the software side of things, the Galaxy Watch 4 series will run Google's Wear OS instead of Tizen.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
