Samsung is expected to "reimagine smartwatches" at its MWC event next week — the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Active. Just days before the event, popular leaker @OnLeaks has joined hands with GizNext to share the first CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 successor.

The leaked renders reveal a sleeker design than Samsung's current smartwatches, with redesigned buttons and new band fasteners. While it looks like the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will retain the circular dial of its predecessor, it may not include a physical rotating bezel.

According to @OnLeaks, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 successor will use an aluminum frame and come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. As for color options, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will apparently be available in Black, Green, Gold, and Silver variants at launch. It is worth noting, however, that the shades depicted in the renders above may not be completely accurate.