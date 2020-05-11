Realme rolled out its first phone two years ago, and in that short time the brand managed to carve out a sizeable niche for itself in India. Realme consistently undercut Xiaomi in the entry-level and budget segments, allowing it to build momentum in a matter of months.

Realme formed as a sub-brand of OPPO, and as such its phones featured ColorOS out of the box. But the brand broke away into a standalone entity last year, and it switched to its own skin with a cleaner design, dubbed Realme UI. Realme has already updated a lot of its devices from ColorOS to Realme UI based on Android 10, with a few scheduled to receive the update later in Q2 and Q3 2020.

Realme UI leverages ColorOS, but the visual elements have been overhauled, making it look much more modern. It is likely we'll see wholesale changes down the line as Realme diversifies its skin further from ColorOS. The skin is clearly aimed at a global audience, and with Realme making its way to Western markets, it is a welcome move.

Another area where Realme has stood out is security updates. The brand has done a fantastic job rolling out regular security updates to all phones in its portfolio, including older devices like the Realme C1. Here's what you need to know about Realme's Android 10 rollout.

List of Realme phones already updated to Android 10

Realme's recent devices, including the X2 series, the XT, and Pro variants of the Realme 3 and Realme 5 have already made the switch to Realme UI based on Android 10. Realme is now rolling out the update to its budget devices. Here are all the Realme phones that have already switched to Android 10:

Realme X2: April 2020

Realme X2 Pro: April 2020

Realme 3: Rollout started (May 2020)

Realme 3i: Rollout started (May 2020)

Realme X: February 2020

Realme XT: January 2020

Realme 3 Pro: January 2020

Realme 5 Pro: February 2020

List of Realme phones waiting to get the Android 10 update

Realme is scheduled to roll out the Realme UI update based on Android 10 to the rest of the Realme 5 series, including the Realme 5, 5s, and 5i. These phones are slated to pick up the update sometime later in May, followed by the Realme 2 Pro:

Realme 5: May 2020

Realme 5s: May 2020

Realme 5i: May 2020

Realme 2 Pro: June 2020

Realme C2: Q3 2020

List of Realme phones that won't be updated to Android 10

Realme released a lot of phones in the last two years, and the brand has confirmed that it will not roll out the Android 10 update to every phone. Thankfully, there are just four devices in this list, and they form the first-generation of Realme devices. Although the devices below aren't slated to switch to Android 10, they are getting regular security updates. These are the Realme phones that won't be updated to Android 10:

Realme 1

Realme 2

Realme C1

Realme U1

The Realme C2 will be the last to get the update, but right after that Realme will have to start all over again with Android 11. It is likely we'll see a few Realme devices eligible for the Android 11 beta, and we'll have more details on that front once Google announces the beta program this year.