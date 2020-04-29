Nokia's commitment to Android One means all of its phones feature a clean interface with no bloatware. Nokia's devices make up a vast majority of Android One phones, and although one of the benefits of owning an Android One device is fast updates, that hasn't been the case so far.

While Nokia rolled out the Android 10 update to six devices by January 2020, a bulk of its phones are starting to get the update just now. Nokia revised its Android 10 update schedule earlier this year, delaying the update for several phones.

Overall, Nokia is updating 21 devices in its portfolio to Android 10. Here's the status of Nokia's Android 10 rollout:

List of Nokia phones already on Android 10

If you're on the Nokia 2.2, 2.3, 3.2, 4.2, 6.2, or the Nokia 8 Sirocco and don't see the Android 10 update just yet, hold tight. These updates are rolled out in phases, and it usually takes a few weeks for everyone to receive the OTA.

List of Nokia phones waiting to get the Android 10 update

Nokia has committed to delivering the Android 10 update to most of its older devices in Q2 2020 The update should be rolled out to the Nokia 5.1 Plus sometime in May, with other phones in this list set to follow shortly thereafter. There's no tentative timeline just yet, but if the April rollout is any indication, most of the devices on this list should be updated to Android 10 by June:

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 2.1

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 1

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia had its share of issues during the rollout, with the Android 10 update causing a host of issues on the Nokia 7.1, with basic features like calling and Wi-Fi connectivity disrupted for several users. Nokia 6.1 users also saw Wi-Fi issues after making the switch to Android 10.

And while Nokia has done a decent job delivering platform updates to budget devices in its portfolio, it hasn't been as diligent when it comes to rolling out regular security updates. The manufacturer has committed to delivering quarterly updates for most phones, and although that's still better than most brands, it doesn't quite live up to the promises of Android One.