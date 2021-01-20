Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand is soon expected to refresh its popular Note series of budget smartphones. As per a new report from 91Mobiles, the company's Redmi Note 10 series will make its debut in India as soon as next month.

The Redmi Note 10 series will include just two models initially: a vanilla Redmi Note 10 and a Pro variant with slightly more impressive specs. Rumors suggest the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G chipset and sport a 120Hz IPS LCD display. In the camera department, it is tipped to include a quad-lens system at the rear with a 64MP main sensor. Recent certification listings have also revealed that the phone will come in both 4G and 5G variants. However, it remains to be seen if India will be getting the 5G-enabled variant. The Mi 10i, which is one of the best cheap Android phones available right now, is currently Xiaomi's most affordable 5G phone in India.

The report also claims that the Xiaomi Mi 11 series will soon be headed to India. While the flagship Mi 11 will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions, the Mi 11 Lite will be available in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB versions. Unfortunately, there's no word yet on exactly when the Mi 11 series will land in the country.