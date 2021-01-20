What you need to know
- Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series will reportedly debut in India next month.
- The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to include just two models at launch: Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro.
- Xiaomi's flagship Mi 11, which was launched in China last month, is also expected to be launched in India soon.
Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand is soon expected to refresh its popular Note series of budget smartphones. As per a new report from 91Mobiles, the company's Redmi Note 10 series will make its debut in India as soon as next month.
The Redmi Note 10 series will include just two models initially: a vanilla Redmi Note 10 and a Pro variant with slightly more impressive specs. Rumors suggest the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G chipset and sport a 120Hz IPS LCD display. In the camera department, it is tipped to include a quad-lens system at the rear with a 64MP main sensor. Recent certification listings have also revealed that the phone will come in both 4G and 5G variants. However, it remains to be seen if India will be getting the 5G-enabled variant. The Mi 10i, which is one of the best cheap Android phones available right now, is currently Xiaomi's most affordable 5G phone in India.
The report also claims that the Xiaomi Mi 11 series will soon be headed to India. While the flagship Mi 11 will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions, the Mi 11 Lite will be available in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB versions. Unfortunately, there's no word yet on exactly when the Mi 11 series will land in the country.
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi's Mi 10i is among the most impressive phones available in the mid-range segment currently. It has a capable 108MP camera, 5G connectivity, excellent battery life, and a gorgeous gradient design.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
MediaTek just unveiled its new chips that'll take on the Snapdragon 888
MediaTek's latest premium SoCs come with integrated 5G and advanced AI capabilities, likely for less than the competition. Here's your first look at the Dimensity 1100 and 1200 5G!
Samsung Galaxy S20: A buyer's guide for Samsung's 2020 flagships
The Samsung Galaxy S20 may not be the newest Galaxy S in the race these days, but there's still plenty to like. Whether you want to learn more about its design, specs, or price, here's absolutely everything you need to know.
It looks like Splinter Cell VR is going to have a multiplayer mode
Splinter Cell VR is one of the biggest upcoming Oculus games, and it looks like it's not just going to be a single-player affair.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.