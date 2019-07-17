The latest content patch for Fortnite is out, and while many of the changes remain small while Epic prepares for Season 10, there has been a brand new shotgun added into the game. The Tactical Shotgun is a redesign of the original tactical shotgun that has been in the game, this time with Epic and Legendary variants. The weapon has a different look and promises to pack more of a punch this time, with more maximum damage.

Elsewhere in the patch, the Supressed Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle has been vaulted, making room for the original Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle to make a return in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants. Some minor gameplay fixes have also been addressed. You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portions of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Weapons + Items

New Epic and Legendary Tactical Shotgun.

83 / 87 maximum damage.

1.5 shots per second.

Holds 8 shells.

Headshot multiplier of 2.25.

Available from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, Loot Carriers, and Vending Machines.

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle now has reduced zoom while scoped.

Vaulted Suppressed Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Unvaulted Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Combat Shotgun changes

Reduced Headshot multiplier from 1.7 to 1.5.

Reduced the long range effectiveness of the Combat Shotgun

Gameplay

Picking up an item that fills a stack and creates an overflow will no longer result in the currently equipped item being dropped.

Instead of causing the currently equipped weapon to be dropped, the overflow will be dropped.

Players will now automatically pick up a consumable if it is already in their inventory and not maxed out.

A new Glider and Harvesting Tool have been added for Save the World Founder's Pack owners.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.

