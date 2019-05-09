The latest content update for Fortnite — the 9.00 patch — is out today, and with it comes the introduction of the latest season for the battle royale. With Fortnite now officially in its ninth season, some big changes came to the game, including the addition of some new locations and means of travel.

Of course, that's not the only thing that's getting changed with the new season. To celebrate Season 9, a brand new weapon — the Combat Shotgun — has been added into the game. Perhaps the biggest change to the game, and one that's surely going to get people riled up, is the fact that the Pump Shotgun has been "vaulted," or put away and unable to use in the current game. A ton of other items have been vaulted as well, and some other weapons have been tuned to create more fairness across the board.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

New Weapons:

Added Combat Shotgun

Semi-Automatic

Holds 10 Shells.

Fires 9 pellets per shot for 73 / 77 / 81 base damage.

Tight spread and fast fire rate.

Headshot multiplier of 1.70x.

Reloads 2 shells at a time.

Weapon/Item Changes: