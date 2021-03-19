Here's our first look at the OnePlus Watch's design

What you need to know
- The first official render of the OnePlus Watch has surfaced.
- Just as rumored, the smartwatch will have a round display.
- It will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9 series phones on March 23.
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed earlier this week that the company's upcoming smartwatch will run RTOS, and not Google's Wear OS. Ahead of its big launch event next week, OnePlus today revealed the design of its first smartwatch in collaboration with popular YouTube unboxing and tech channel Unbox Therapy.
As expected, the OnePlus Watch has a round display and features a similar design to the OPPO Watch RX, which was announced in China last year. The watch appears to have two buttons on the right side, with the OnePlus logo embedded on the one on the top. In addition to the Black color variant seen in the render above, the smartwatch is also expected to be offered in a Silver option as well.
As revealed by tipster Ishan Agarwal recently, the OnePlus Watch could come with a 46mm dial and is tipped to offer a wide range of fitness-tracking features. Just like the best Android smartwatches, OnePlus' first smartwatch is expected to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The OnePlus Watch will also offer automatic workout detection, 4GB of built-in storage, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, as well as an SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen levels. You'll even be able to use the smartwatch as a remote control for your OnePlus TV. Its most impressive feature, however, is said to be Warp Charge support. A mere 20-minute charge will give you up to one week of battery life. Its pricing, however, still remains a mystery.
