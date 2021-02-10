Yesterday, Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand announced that its next flagship smartphones will debut at an event in China on February 25. Just a day later, the two upcoming Redmi phones have appeared on the website of Chinese regulatory authority TENAA (via GSMArena).

The images published by TENAA reveal both the Redmi K40 series phones will have centered hole-punch cutouts and come with a quad-camera setup on the back. Although the listings for the two phones do not shed any light on their tech specs, it looks like the camera housing on the Redmi K40 Pro will be slightly similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11's. Unlike the Mi 11, however, the Redmi K40 series phones will have flat screens.