What you need to know
- Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi K40 series phones have been spotted on China's TENAA website.
- The Redmi K40 Pro is rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, just like the Mi 11.
- Both new Redmi K40 phones will debut in China on February 25.
Yesterday, Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand announced that its next flagship smartphones will debut at an event in China on February 25. Just a day later, the two upcoming Redmi phones have appeared on the website of Chinese regulatory authority TENAA (via GSMArena).
The images published by TENAA reveal both the Redmi K40 series phones will have centered hole-punch cutouts and come with a quad-camera setup on the back. Although the listings for the two phones do not shed any light on their tech specs, it looks like the camera housing on the Redmi K40 Pro will be slightly similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11's. Unlike the Mi 11, however, the Redmi K40 series phones will have flat screens.
As for specs, the vanilla Redmi K40 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset and feature a 64MP primary camera. Redmi K40 Pro, on the other hand, will have the same Snapdragon 888 processor and 108MP main camera as the Mi 11.
As confirmed by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently, Redmi K40 series will start at just 2,999 yuan ($460) in China, which would make it significantly more affordable than the best Android phones from Samsung and OnePlus. However, it is unclear at this point if the Redmi K40 and K40 Pro will be launched in international markets.
