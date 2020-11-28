There are tons of smart home deals available for Cyber Monday, and this is one of the best. You can currently buy the all-new Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) and a Sengled smart light bulb together for a total of $29. That's an incredible price to pay for a smart speaker and a smart light bulb, making this a perfect gift whether you're just starting or expanding your smart home.

That's an amazing deal for a device that just launched a few weeks ago, so if you're an avid Alexa/Echo user, this is a perfect deal to take advantage of.

Amazon's new fourth-generation Echo Dot is quite the smart speaker. It has a completely new design compared to past versions, has upgraded sound quality, and all of the same Alexa features you know and love.

For Alexa newbies and pros alike, the Echo Dot is a fantastic speaker to get. It's small enough to place it just about any room, sounds quite good given its compact size, and has a very pleasing design that doesn't draw too much attention to itself.

The best part of the Echo Dot is that you get all of the same Alexa features found in more expensive Echos. From doing something simple like asking about the weather to using Alexa Guard to transform the Echo Dot into a piece of home security tech, the possibilities are virtually endless.

As for the Sengled Bluetooth Bulb you're also getting, it has everything you could want in a smart light bulb. It's easy to install and set up, can be remotely controlled no matter where you are, and you can have it automatically turn on/off with custom schedules. Of course, it works seamlessly with Alexa, too.

Even if you don't need a smart light bulb, you might as well get this bundle if you planned on buying the Echo Dot anyways. You're paying the same amount of money either way, so make sure to get the bundle and stretch your dollars as far as possible this Cyber Monday.