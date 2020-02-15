Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 series earlier this week, and the manufacturer is now kicking off pre-orders in India. The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are now available for pre-order in the country, with retail availability set to kick off from March 6.

Samsung is being aggressive in the Indian market for the second year in a row, and the pricing of the Galaxy S20 series reflects that. The Galaxy S20 is available for ₹66,999 ($935), the Galaxy S20+ is starting at ₹73,999 ($1,035), and the S20 Ultra is available for ₹92,999 ($1,300). That's lower than what each phone costs in the U.S., and there's a good reason for it. The Galaxy S20 series in India is 4G-only, with Samsung leaving out the 5G modem.

There won't be any usable 5G networks in India for at least a few years, so Samsung is offering the S20 series in a 4G configuration. In doing so, it is able to offer the phones at a lower cost than other markets. As always, the S20 units sold in India are powered by Samsung's own Exynos 990 chipset.

Samsung is also rolling out enticing launch offers for customers picking up the Galaxy S20 series in India. Those buying the S20+ and S20 Ultra will be able to get their hands on the Galaxy Buds+ for ₹1,999, and S20 buyers will be able to do so by shelling out ₹2,999. Samsung is also rolling out its Care+ plan that will cover liquid and any physical damage, and S20 buyers will be able to access these benefits for one year without paying anything extra.

Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra hands-on: Samsung's biggest camera upgrade in 4 years

Samsung is facing increased pressure in India, and with the Galaxy S20 series it is looking to reassert its position in the premium category. There's a lot to like on the hardware front, including a 120Hz screen, latest internal hardware, all-new cameras, and better battery life. With all three phones sporting huge batteries and available in a 4G-only configuration in India, get ready to see stellar battery figures.