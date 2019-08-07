Samsung's flagship phones continue to improve with every new release, but the sizes of the latest and greatest can vary quite a bit. We were curious about how each of the Galaxy 10 phones compared side-by-side, so we made a few comparison charts to make it easier to visualize. In addition to simple curiosity, this should hopefully help you determine how well one of the new phones would fit in your pocket, purse, or bag.

The newest phones in this line each come with a stylus pen, and have improved resolution and capabilities. Either one features a large amount of built-in storage and they each come with a pair of USB-C headphones.

Sizing up

One of the first things you'll notice about the the Note 10 and Note 10+ is that they are significantly different sizes, with the latter being the larger of the two. In fact, the Note 10+ is 11.3 mm taller than the Note 10, which makes a pretty big difference in the palm of your hand. The smaller Note 10 features a 6.3-inch screen, while the Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch screen. But the Note 10 isn't the second-tallest in the pack.

When lined up from shortest to tallest, you'll see that the new Note 10 is just barely larger than the S10 but definitely smaller than the S10+. The Note 10+ is the Papa Bear of the bunch, being the largest and most expensive of all of the Galaxy 10 phones. None of these phones are particularly monstrous. They tend to be a good size, which makes them easier to place in various pockets or carrying bags. Of course, when it comes to the Note 10 and 10+, the larger screen would be easier to use when writing notes, or using the S Pen.

Something interesting to note here is that despite the Galaxy Note 10+ being the largest, the S10+ is the heaviest of the phones, by just a smidgen. As you'd expect, the S10e is the lightest at only 150g. None of these phones are heavy enough to use as dumbbells, but a small amount of weight could affect how quickly your hand grows tired of holding your smartphone.