Samsung's newest phones get more and more impressive with each generation (not to mention larger with each generation). We wanted to get a better idea for how well the Galaxy S20 series matched up to both Samsung's other popular phones as well as iPhones. To do this, we made a few lineup images for easy visual comparison. Hopefully this helps you figure out how well the S20 series will fit in your pocket or else help you visualize what web surfing will be like on these large screens.

The lineup

Here you can see how the Galaxy S20 series stacks up to all of the Galaxy phones going back to the Galaxy S9 series.

Here's what the Galaxy S20 series looks like next to the Galaxy S10 series.

Here's what the Galaxy S20 series looks like next to the Note 10 series. As you can see, the S20 series is quite large with the S20 being just a hair taller than the Note 10 but noticably shorter than the S10+. Meanwhile, the S20+ is larger than the S9+, but still shorter than the Note 10 +. Finally, the S20 Ultra is the largest phone in the lineup. Of the S20 series, the S20's screen is the smallest starting at 6.2 inches, while the S20+ offers a 6.7-inch screen and the S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen. One thing's for sure, the large screens are sure to make web surfing and video watching more convenient.

Phone Screen Size Dimensions Weight S20 Ultra 6.9 inches 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm 220g S20+ 6.7 inches 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm 186g S20 6.2 inches 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm 163g Note 10+ 6.8 inches 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm 196g Note 10 6.3 inches 151.0 x 71.8 x 7.9mm 168g S10+ 6.4 inches 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm 198g S10 6.1 inches 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm 157g S10e 5.8 inches 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm 150g S9+ 6.2 inches 158 x 73.9 x 8.4mm 189.1g S9 5.8 inches 147.6 x 68.6 x 8.4mm 163g

The S20 Ultra is definitely the heaviest of Samsung's smartphones weighing in at 220g, while the S10+, the second heaviest smartphone in this lineup, only weighs 198g. Considering that you're paying for more features and a larger screen, this extra weight isn't surprising. However, it's something to be aware of. As you well know, your hand can get tired from holding a phone for long stretches.

For iPhone users

We were also curious to see how Apple's iPhone 11 series sized up to the S20 series, so we made another visual! The S20 is noticably smaller than the 11 Pro Max, but still taller than the iPhone 11, by a hair. However, both the S20+ and the S20 Ultra are larger than the 11 Pro Max. If you prefer a larger screen, Samsung's S20 series beats out Apple's iPhone in that regard.

Phone Screen Size Dimensions Weight S20 Ultra 6.9 inches 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm 220g S20+ 6.7 inches 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm 186g S20 6.2 inches 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm 163g iPhone 11 Pro Max 6.5 inches 158 x 77.8 x 8.1mm 226g iPhone 11 6.1 inches 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm 188g iPhone 11 Pro 5.8 inches 144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm 188g

Something interesting to note here is that while the S20 Ultra is larger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it still weighs six grams less than iPhone's largest smartphone. Of course, the technology inside is different, but it's interesting to see that the larger phone actually weighs less. However, it might be a little harder for some people to slip the S20 Ultra into their pockets or purses considering that it is 8.8mm thick, which is thicker than many other current-gen smartphones. It will get even larger once you put a protective case on it. Just something to keep in mind. What are you most excited about? Are you interested in getting the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra? Tell us about it in the comments below.