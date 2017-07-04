Xiaomi will roll out the Nougat update to 14 phones.

The Mi 6 and Mi Max 2 run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but a majority of Xiaomi's devices are still on Marshmallow. The company has now confirmed that it is working on delivering the Nougat update to 14 phones, with internal testing underway for five phones: the Mi Note 2, Mi Mix, Redmi 4/4X, and the Mi 5s along with the Mi 5s Plus.

Xiaomi's best-sellers from last year — the Redmi Note 4 and the Mi 5 — are scheduled to receive the update, along with the first-generation Mi Max and the Mi Note. Here's a look at the list of devices that will are already on Nougat or are scheduled to receive the update:

Xiaomi Mi 6 - Android 7.1.1 Nougat - Live

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 - Android 7.1.1 Nougat - Live

Xiaomi Redmi 4/4X - Android 7.1.1 Nougat - Testing underway

Xiaomi Mi 5c - Android 7.1.1 Nougat - Scheduled

Xiaomi Mi Mix - Android 7.0 Nougat - Testing underway

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 - Android 7.0 Nougat - Testing underway

Xiaomi Mi 5s - Android 7.0 Nougat - Testing underway

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus - Android 7.0 Nougat - Testing underway

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4/4X - Android 7.0 Nougat - Scheduled

Xiaomi Mi Max - Android 7.0 Nougat - Scheduled

Xiaomi Mi 5 - Android 7.0 Nougat - Scheduled

Xiaomi Mi Note - Android 7.0 Nougat - Scheduled

Xiaomi Mi 4c - Android 7.0 Nougat - Scheduled

Xiaomi Mi 4s - Android 7.0 Nougat - Scheduled

The list comes from the MIUI team in China, and while there's no mention of the Redmi 4A, there is a possibility that the phone will pick up Nougat down the line.

Is your Xiaomi device on the list scheduled to pick up the update? Let us know in the comments below.