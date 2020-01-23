Printers might be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Epson, but at CES 2020, the company unveiled a new Android TV-powered projector that looks darn impressive. It's called the EF-100, and it can kick out a 150-inch image, has 2,000 lumens of brightness, and 100% RGB color accuracy. Since Android TV is built-in, you have easy access to Netflix, Disney Plus, and other streaming apps.

Nikon's latest DSLR is here, and for photography nuts, it's quite the package. There's a 24.5MP sensor, support for 4K UHD video at 30fps, and ISO that ranges from 100 all the way up to 51,200. Nikon's touting ultra-fast autofocus tracking, N-Log and HDR shooting modes, and excellent low-light performance. We also appreciate the pop-out LCD display and built-in Wi-Fi/Bluetooth.

As far as content creation tools go, the PowerEgg X Explorer just might be one of the coolest out there. At first glance, it may look like any other aerial drone. However, you can detach the main body from the wings and use it for handheld video capture or prop it on a tripod. The camera itself captures 4K video at 60fps and features a three-axis gimble for smooth panning and movement.

With a new streaming service being announced every other day, it can be difficult to keep up with all of the content you have access to. Dabby is a streaming dongle/tablet that aims to simplify things, using its Content AI Engine to curate all of the shows/movies available to you through your various subscriptions. It works with services such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, and many more.

Ring is moving beyond smart security cameras and doorbells to now control your home's electronic gate/door. The Ring Access Controller Pro needs to be installed by a professional, but once it's set up, you have remote access over your gate to control it from anywhere. It also ties-in with Ring cameras/doorbells and is compatible with the Key by Amazon service for safer package deliveries.

The idea behind the Soundform Elite is simple — take a Qi wireless charger, Google Home speaker, and combine them into one gadget. Charging speeds max out at 10W, and the Google Assistant built into the Soundform Elite works just like you'd expect. This isn't a pairing of two technologies we ever thought we needed, but now that it's here, we're so glad Belkin created it.

JBL is another company that's targeting the true wireless earbuds market with full force, and with the JBL Tune 220TWS, we get an AirPods lookalike that's packed with goodies. JBL's Pure Bass sound profile aims to offer booming audio, you can get 19 hours of battery between the buds and charging case, and JBL has a ton of fun colors for you to choose from.

If you have a few more dollars to spend, you can upgrade to the TicPods 2 Pro. You get everything included with the normal TicPods 2, in addition to Mobvoi's TicHear and TicMotion features. TicHear allows you to perform commands with your favorite digital assistant without saying "Hey Google" or "Alexa", whereas TicMotion makes it possible to answer calls by just nodding your head twice.

True wireless earbuds are everywhere in 2020, and one of the latest options to hit the market is the TicPods 2. Mobvoi has equipped these earbuds with just about every feature you could ask for, including Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 water-resistance, and Qualcomm's aptX audio codec for high-quality music. Combine that with 20-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and intuitive touch controls, and there's a lot to like.

With the Wacom One, Wacom is bringing its industry-leading graphic design tech to a small form factor you can take with you virtually anywhere. The One has a 13.3-inch display that's designed to feel like you're drawing/writing on paper, an included stylus that doesn't need any batteries, and offers free access to leading creative software. Just plug the One into your phone, tablet, or computer and you're good to go.

Suunto has made a name for itself as one of the premier brands for legitimately good fitness tracking, and with the Suunto 7, the company is diving into Wear OS for the first time. You'll find over 70 sport modes for logging workouts, an accurate heart-rate monitor, and built-in GPS for mapping outdoor runs/walks. It's also water-resistant up to 50M and supports Google Pay with its NFC chip.

Even though it's so early in 2020, the Skagen Falster 3 already looks to be one of the best Wear OS watches that we see all year. The design is sleek and stylish, there are three physical buttons for easy navigation, and a built-in speaker for taking phone calls. You also get 5ATM water-resistance, NFC for Google Pay, a heart-rate sensor, and robust performance thanks to the Snapdragon 3100 processor and 1GB of RAM.

CES 2020 has come and gone, and like we see every year, there were two distinct groups of things that were announced — actual products you'll be able to buy and jaw-dropping concepts that'll never hit store shelves. Today, we're focusing on the former of those groups and highlighting all of the products announced at CES 2020 you can buy right now. There's a lot to go over, so without further ado, let's dive in.

With companies from all over the world attending CES, it's an exciting time to see new tech products from just about every category get some limelight. Out of everything from CES 2020 that's available for purchase right now, the one that's grabbed our attention the most is the Skagen Falster 3.

This is some of the nicest hardware we've ever seen for Wear OS, and the good looks are backed by all of the specs and features you could ask for. Wear OS as a whole is in need of some TLC, but if you're still interested in the platform as is, the Falster 3 is the most compelling option that exists right now.

Also worth looking into are the TicPods 2. There are a ton of true wireless earbuds to choose from nowadays, but the TicPods 2 could be some of the best in the $100 segment. The design looks nice, having USB-C charging is a big win, and that IPX4 rating is awesome for anyone that plans to work out with the buds.

Lastly, while the price of the Belkin Soundform Elite will likely keep a lot of buyers at bay, the combination of a wireless charger and Google Assistant speaker into one form factor is smart, unique, and exactly the kind of weird hardware offerings Google needs more of.

