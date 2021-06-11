Best answer: Smart devices that support Amazon Sidewalk include Amazon Echo devices, Ring security cameras, outdoor lights, motion sensors, Tile Bluetooth trackers, Level smart locks, and CareBands.

What is Amazon Sidewalk? Amazon Sidewalk is a shared network that helps the smart devices in your home function better both inside and out. The program is still being rolled out, but devices that currently support Sidewalk include Amazon Echo devices, Ring security cameras, outdoor lights, motion sensors, Tile Bluetooth trackers, and Level smart locks. CareBands, which are wearables that were created to improve the quality of life of those with dementia, will also be supported. By enabling Amazon Sidewalk, which is free of charge, your devices can stay connected even when you're outside of your home's Wi-Fi range. If one of your devices gets disconnected, Amazon Sidewalk will help it reconnect to your router and stay online, and it can also simplify the process of setting up new devices. How does Amazon Sidewalk work?

Sidewalk's shared network is actually made possible thanks to Sidewalk Bridge devices, which include Echo devices such as the Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Ring Floodlight Cams, and Ring Spotlight Cams. Each of these devices will provide a small portion of internet bandwidth (at a maximum speed of 80Kbps and capped at 500MB per month) that is gathered to create a low-bandwidth shared network. Amazon then uses Bluetooth and a 900MHz spectrum to extend this coverage to other connected devices. So if you happen to live in a community with a strong Amazon Sidewalk network, you'd be able to help your neighbor find his lost dog or locate a wallet you dropped on the street, assuming these items have Tile trackers or another device that Amazon Sidewalk supports. All of the devices that support Amazon Sidewalk

The following devices, also considered Sidewalk Bridge devices, support Amazon Sidewalk and will automatically have it enabled (though you can opt-out): Ring Floodlight Cam (2019)

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired (2019)

Ring Spotlight Cam Mount (2019)

Echo (3rd gen and newer)

Echo Dot (3rd gen and newer)

Echo Dot for Kids (3rd gen and newer)

Echo Dot with Clock (3rd gen and newer)

Echo Plus (all generations)

Echo Show (all generations)

Echo Spot

Echo Studio

Echo Input

Echo Flex In addition to Sidewalk Bridge devices, other popular devices such as Tile trackers, Level smart locks, and CareBands will support Amazon Sidewalk. More devices are expected to be added over time as the program expands. Can you opt out of Amazon Sidewalk? Yes. If you're hesitant about using Amazon Sidewalk or are concerned about Amazon Sidewalk's privacy and security, opting out is easy. Here's how to opt-out on Echo devices and Ring devices.