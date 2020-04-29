HBO Max will be available across all of Google's platforms, WarnerMedia announced today.

It'd be bigger news if that wasn't actually the case, as the legacy HBO has been available across all of Google's hardware and service offerings for years. (But press releases aren't just going to write themselves, and here we are.) The big deal for Google is that HBO, HBO Max and Cinemax will be available directly through YouTube TV and billed through your Google account, so you won't even need a separate app if that's your streaming service of choice.

"The availability of HBO Max across Android, Android TV, Chromebook and Google Chromecast devices and on Google Play adds to our growing list of distribution options that will be offered to customers at launch," Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution, said in a release. "We're pleased to make HBO Max available to the significant base of customers who access content across Google's platforms and devices."

And has has been the case on other platforms, current HBO Now customers who pay through Google Play will automatically get access to HBO Max. (HBO Max also has all of the legacy HBO content, and both cost the same per month — $14.99.)

HBO Max — in addition to also being HBO — will include content from the larger WarnerMedia stable, including shows from TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, Cartoon Network, and selected works from Turner Classic Movies. It'll still live alongside the traditional HBO, but it's clear that WarnerMedia is shifting folks to the new option.

And you'll be able to watch HBO Max all the places you've been able to watch HBO. That means Android and iOS phones and tablets. It means Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. It means Chromecast. And it means in a web browser and on various gaming platforms.

HBO Max will launch on May 27.

