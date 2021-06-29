HBO Max has finally made its way beyond U.S. shores with a launch in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The streaming platform is launching in 39 territories in the region and expands access to the app between the U.S. and Latin America, so subscribers can continue enjoying content when traveling between the two regions.

The expansion had been teased for some time and came more than a year after the app launched in the United States. The app is available on many of the best streaming devices, giving users many ways to watch HBO Max content. Since its launch, it has amassed a swathe of subscribers, likely due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic leaving people with a desire for more streaming content.

The rollout doesn't offer the new ad-supported tier that recently launched in the U.S., but it does come with a Standard plan and Mobile plan.

The Standard plan includes three simultaneous streams of content in up to 4K resolution. Users can also download up to 30 titles for offline viewing and create up to five personalized profiles. The Mobile plan is a more data-conscious, watered-down version, meant for single-use on smartphones and tablets with up to five downloads and SD streaming.

While pricing will vary depending on the region, WarnerMedia is offering a 50% monthly discount for Latin American subscribers who sign up before July 31. The discount will last as long as their subscription remains uninterrupted and should bring spark "joy and inspiration to the entire community," according to Luis Durán, the general manager of HBO Max for Latin America.

HBO Max launches in our region with an unprecedented offer rewarding our first wave of subscribers and sure to delight our fans by making our collection of movies and TV series more accessible and more affordable than ever before.

While Latin American subscribers will have access to much of the same content, HBO has also pledged to produce 100 local originals over the next two years.

HBO Max expects to launch in Europe later this year.