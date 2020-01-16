Oh Pixel 4 — what more is there to say about you? Google's latest flagship has now been out in the wild for around three months, and during that time, it's been met with plenty of criticism and controversy.
Some of us at AC do enjoy the phone (myself included), but there are others who aren't so keen about the device. Taking a look through the AC forums, that sentiment is the same.
One of our AC forum members recently shared why they were finally giving up on the Pixel 4 to move to a different phone, and that sparked quite the conversation.
Now, we want to hear from you — Have you given up on the Pixel 4?
Join the conversation in the forums!
