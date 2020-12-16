If there's an Android phone from 2020 that sticks out as one of the best values, it has to be the Google Pixel 4a. Coming in at just $349, the Pixel 4a delivers an incredible camera, a great OLED display, reliable battery life, and more.

Here's a question, though: given how affordable the Pixel 4a is and all the good it brings to the table, how does its performance hold up? The Snapdragon 730 chipset and 6GB of RAM aren't the most technically impressive specs out there, so is it enough power for day-to-day use?

We thought so in Pixel 4a review, and taking a look through the AC forums, our community members seem to think the same.

Now, we want to hear from you — Have you been happy with the Pixel 4a's performance?

Join the conversation in the forums!