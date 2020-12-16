If there's an Android phone from 2020 that sticks out as one of the best values, it has to be the Google Pixel 4a. Coming in at just $349, the Pixel 4a delivers an incredible camera, a great OLED display, reliable battery life, and more.
Here's a question, though: given how affordable the Pixel 4a is and all the good it brings to the table, how does its performance hold up? The Snapdragon 730 chipset and 6GB of RAM aren't the most technically impressive specs out there, so is it enough power for day-to-day use?
We thought so in Pixel 4a review, and taking a look through the AC forums, our community members seem to think the same.
Now, we want to hear from you — Have you been happy with the Pixel 4a's performance?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Let these Google Assistant Routines inspire you to automate your life more!
We're big fans of the Google Assistant here at AC and love finding ways to get even more use out of the AI. Here are some of the AC team's favorite and most-trusted Google Assistant Routines that we use day in and day out. Maybe you'll find some inspiration to create or customize a routine of your own!
In 2020, Samsung 'rediscovered' the joy of flat displays
Curved displays are so 2014. It's time for smartphone makers to bring back the flat displays, and get rid of the curved edges that look great but are frustrating in practice. Samsung seems to be leading the way, all with the help of the Galaxy S20 FE.
Why I'm buying my mom a Chromecast with Google TV for Christmas
Buying tech for my family is always a gamble, but I'm positive that the newest Chromecast will be a perfect fit for my parents. With the small remote and Google Assistant finally useful, you don't need to be a nerd to like Google TV.
Get a sleek wallet case for your Google Pixel 4a
The Pixel 4a features Google Pay with NFC integration, but it never hurts to carry around a physical card and your ID for those times when mobile payments aren't an option. Take a look at some of the best wallet cases for the Pixel 4a!