Phone hardware has come a long way in the past couple of years. If you step into the Wayback machine, you can remember that it wasn't so long ago that we were all wowed by a mobile chip that ran at 1GHz or had multiple cores, and it all pales in comparison to the bare minimum in phone hardware that we see in 2020.

But have the things we want to do changed enough that we really need the most high-end chip Qualcomm has to offer in our phones? Especially when the company has moved the "mid-range" mark so high that it provides a fast, stable, and satisfying experience that includes great cameras, the latest wireless connectivity and even great gaming?

Qualcomm unveiled new CPUs that offer advanced features typically reserved for high-end phones, like AI processing and gaming enhancements. The Snapdragon 730, 730G and 665 are supposed to show up in (presumably cheaper-than-flagship) devices in 2020, meaning we may have a slate of budget-friendly handsets.

Qualcomm's 730 has a G series built for gaming, just like the 855 models did.

Qualcomm launched a gaming-specific version of a chipset alongside the regular one. The Snapdragon 730G, which has an enhanced Adreno 618 GPU to make it 15 percent faster than the one in the regular 730. This sounds a lot like the 855 versus the 855+.

We don't really see a big difference between the 855 and the 855+ in mobile gaming yet. There have been a growing number of gaming smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 855+, though, which at least shows that people want it and phone makers want to use it.