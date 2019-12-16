The holidays are just around the corner, which means traveling to meet friends and family. However, that also means you need something to help keep a vigilant eye over your home. With the RemoBell S, you can monitor your front door from anywhere in the world, and it’s on sale today for just $91.

The RemoBell S packs a doorbell, camera, and microphone all in one to safeguard your front door when you’re away. It uses a 180° wide-angle HD camera with night vision to monitor whoever approaches your home. Once you install the remo+ app on your phone, the RemoBell S’s advanced motion detection will send you instant alerts whenever it senses movement in its field of view. You can stream your camera feed straight from the remo+ app and even converse with guests thanks to the built-in microphone. Finally, you can access up to 3 days of stored video so you can sift through any missed visitors.

Your home can never be too secure, especially over the holidays. The RemoBell S normally retails for $99, but you can get it today for $91.

Prices subject to change