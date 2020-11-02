Inspired by the likes of VVVVVV and Celeste, Gravity Trigger has a simplistic yet awesome pixel art style. The music is great, and the game itself is super easy to grasp. You can tell that a lot of love was put into its development.

At Android Central, we love it when we get to pick a small indie game as our Android Game of the Week . There's just something special about shining a light on a lesser-known title, so this week we're checking out Gravity Trigger. Trust me on this one: it's a punishingly difficult game with a very high skill ceiling if you have the patience to get better.

Gravity Trigger proves that even simple games can be beautiful and super engaging. I'm not particularly good at it, but I really enjoyed the challenge and learning from my mistakes. The controls are also exceedingly great. The left side has two arrow buttons to control movement, and the entire right side of the screen flips gravity.

Much like its inspirations, Gravity Trigger is not quite a typical platformer. You get around obstacles by flipping gravity. You'll need to account for momentum, landing safely, and switching gravity while you're in mid-air (you only can flip things once while in the air). That's the true beauty of this game: it's easy to pick up and play, but determined players will see themselves get better as the challenge ramps up in later levels.

Ads are present, but for $0.99, you can remove them. I had no problem supporting the developer because I love this game. As I said, I'm not particularly good at it. However, much like my love for Souls-likes, I'm okay with failing repeatedly. The joy from conquering that one spot that kept killing me is truly euphoric.

There's not a whole lot more to say about Gravity Trigger. At its core, it is a low-key game that isn't trying to draw attention to itself. Like other games we've covered, it's all about the fun factor. If you liked Celeste or VVVVVV, then you'll like this one. It's fun for a quick attempt at a level while you have some free time. I like how bite-sized it is.

So be sure to check it out and give it some love. It may not be a truly unique idea in the grand scheme of things, but it's a well-done game that's a lot of fun.

