During Facebook Connect 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to the Oculus Quest 2, most likely in 2022. This popular 2004 title, originally a PS2 and Xbox title later ported to Android, will get new life in virtual reality.

Oculus has started a trend of bringing classic video games to its VR headset. Earlier this month, it ported Resident Evil 4 to the Quest 2, converting its third-person gameplay to first-person. It's very possible that you'll be stepping into CJ's shoes, and that Rockstar or a third-party developer will convert its third-person gameplay to first person.

The game won't arrive in 2021. Mark Zuckerberg announced the game during Facebook Connect 2021, and said we would learn more about it at Oculus Gaming Showcase 2022. This year's event took place in April, so we can hope to learn more about the game in the spring of 2022.