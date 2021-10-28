What you need to know
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 as an exclusive VR port.
- Mark Zuckerberg announced the port during Facebook Connect 2021.
- It will ship in 2022, and will be fully revealed at Oculus Gaming Showcase 2022.
During Facebook Connect 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to the Oculus Quest 2, most likely in 2022. This popular 2004 title, originally a PS2 and Xbox title later ported to Android, will get new life in virtual reality.
Oculus has started a trend of bringing classic video games to its VR headset. Earlier this month, it ported Resident Evil 4 to the Quest 2, converting its third-person gameplay to first-person. It's very possible that you'll be stepping into CJ's shoes, and that Rockstar or a third-party developer will convert its third-person gameplay to first person.
The game won't arrive in 2021. Mark Zuckerberg announced the game during Facebook Connect 2021, and said we would learn more about it at Oculus Gaming Showcase 2022. This year's event took place in April, so we can hope to learn more about the game in the spring of 2022.
Rockstar is currently developing a GTA Remastered Trilogy that includes GTA: San Andreas, along with Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City.
However, we expect that GTA: San Andreas VR for the Oculus Quest 2 won't have remastered graphics. Zuckerberg specifically said that the "classic" would come to the headset, and the Quest 2 doesn't have the most powerful processor. Case in point, Resident Evil 4 VR has lower-resolution graphics than the recent HD re-releases.
GTA: San Andreas VR could have completely different gameplay in first person. You'll likely be able to aim weapons using Oculus Touch controllers or drive cars using virtual steering wheels. That could make playing the game an entirely new experience.
It'll also be one of the rare open-world games to fit on the Oculus Quest 2, which typically has more focused experiences. With three cities to explore and tons of quests and activities, you'll get dozens of hours of gameplay. We're very excited to see how the game performs in VR; but it's obviously going to be an instant contender for one of the best Oculus Quest 2 games
Oculus Quest 2 (128GB)
If you want to get your hands on exclusive VR ports of classic games like GTA: San Andreas and Resident Evil 4, you'll want to try out the Oculus Quest 2. It's an all-in-one headset with no cables, so you can live your best GTA life, dive right into Los Santos, and get into trouble.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google needs to bring the Security Hub to every phone
Google did a great job with the Pixel's Security Hub. Now it just needs to bring it to every phone that gets Android 12.
Update your Pixel 6 as soon as you receive it 'to get all the features'
Google is updating Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices out-of-the-box so that you can get the most out of your devices.
Google Tensor SoC: Everything you need to know
Google has rolled out its first custom chipset with the Pixel 6 series. Here's what you need to know about the Tensor SoC, and why you should be excited for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs nearly 80 bucks. Alternative cables cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.