What you need to know
- Gran Turismo 7 is an upcoming racing game being developed by Polyphony Digital.
- During a State of Play stream, the developers shared more about the gameplay, menu, options and more.
- Gran Turismo 7 is slated to arrive on PS5 and PS4 on March 4, 2022.
During a State of Play showcase on Feb. 2, 2022, PlayStation and Polyphony Digital showed off more of what players can expect from upcoming racing title Gran Turismo 7.
Polyphony Digital refers to Gran Turismo 7 as the studio's most complete Gran Turismo at launch ever, featuring over 400 cars, over 30 locations, and over 90 layouts, with more to come in post-launch updates. The developers also shared more information on how the menu works, as well as the effort put into the new weather systems, with complex cloud formations, starry night skies and rain that'll have subtle or strong effects on the track and cars.
There's also a new Scapes mode, allowing players to photograph car models in real-world locations, with high-quality HDR shots that blend the picture together seamlessly. Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 benefits from additional features, such as ray-tracing and tapping into the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Gran Turismo 7 is coming to both PS5 and PS4. Unlike some prior PlayStation Studios titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, there's no free upgrade from the PS4 version of Gran Turismo 7 to the PS5 version. Instead, you'll need to pay a $10 fee.
Gran Turismo 7 is slated to launch on March 4, 2022, after being delayed out of 2021.
